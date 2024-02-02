Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Down 2.7%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.89. 2,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.04.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.33 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

