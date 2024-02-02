Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,919,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Get Nomura alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on NMR

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.