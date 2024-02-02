Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issues Earnings Results

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 10,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVZMY. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

