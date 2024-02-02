Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 1,572,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

