Olga Shevorenkova Sells 29,772 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 4,972,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.41.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

