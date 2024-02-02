Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 54,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 133,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -173.75 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

