Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Open Text by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

