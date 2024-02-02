Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

