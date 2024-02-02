Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 514,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,801. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

