Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $352.84 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $352.84 million and $1.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

