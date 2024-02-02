PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. 547,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,946. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,301 shares of company stock worth $20,247,015 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

