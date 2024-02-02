PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. 2,406,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,444. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

