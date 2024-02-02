PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. 2,261,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,583. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

