Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,450 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 3,250,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

