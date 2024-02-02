Pocket Network (POKT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.37 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $235.37 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

