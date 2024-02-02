Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 12,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Probe Gold Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
About Probe Gold
Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.
