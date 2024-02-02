Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.53 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00015650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $123.53 million and $2.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016746 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.64 or 1.00011580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010740 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00182129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.89618112 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,777,867.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

