Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 129.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PXSAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

