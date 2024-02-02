Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.33 or 1.00000884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010764 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00181950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

