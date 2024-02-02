Raymond James Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 293,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

