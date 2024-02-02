Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.11

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 166727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,703,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

