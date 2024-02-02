ReddCoin Price Down 35.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $290.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00157633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014208 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

