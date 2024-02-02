Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $947.14. The stock had a trading volume of 370,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,205. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.67.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.