Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Regis Trading Up 12.9 %

NYSE RGS opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Regis has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Get Regis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Regis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Regis by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGS

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.