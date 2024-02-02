Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 2nd (ALGM, AMBA, CELH, CMS, CTVA, ESYJY, EW, GMS, GPN, HIFS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 2nd:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

