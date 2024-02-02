Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 54,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 73,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.