Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $16,939.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016543 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,024.82 or 0.99958604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010666 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00182125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172538 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,476.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.