Riverpark Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,419 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.13. 2,154,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.