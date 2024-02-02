Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $260.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

