Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-9.700 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.79.

RCL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

