RTX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

RTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.98. 6,064,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,177. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

