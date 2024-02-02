Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.03 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Safe has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00008235 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00127214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53149815 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

