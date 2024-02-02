Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.47

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 66806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Safran Stock Up 0.8 %
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
