Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Saia Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Saia stock traded up $58.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.14. 643,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,378. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $529.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

