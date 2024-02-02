Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.30.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $84.17 on Friday, hitting $478.95. 66,829,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,235,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

