Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 11,905,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,092,076. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

