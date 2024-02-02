Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. 10,299,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,625. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

