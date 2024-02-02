Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 3,270,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.