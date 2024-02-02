Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.58.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

RCI.B stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 637,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.45. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.