Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.
RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.58.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
