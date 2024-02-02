SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 833,928 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £8.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.28.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

