SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) were up 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$121.70 and last traded at C$121.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.73.

SEB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.98.

SEB Company Profile

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

