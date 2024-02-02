SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

SEI Investments Stock Up 4.9 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $66.37.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

