Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
About Selective Insurance Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.