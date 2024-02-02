Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

