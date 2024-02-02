Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Trading Up 1%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.30 ($1.69). 2,319,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,065,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($71,828.12). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
