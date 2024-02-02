Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Trading Up 1%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.30 ($1.69). 2,319,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,065,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Shaftesbury Capital

The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.15.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($71,828.12). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.