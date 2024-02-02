Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

