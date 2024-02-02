Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.