Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $485.06 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $485.06 million and $6.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.77 or 0.00548060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00389665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00168942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,292,435,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,267,807,455 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

