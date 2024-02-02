SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $269.38 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.35 or 0.99946998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010534 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00183379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003443 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26666878 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $28,276,651.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

