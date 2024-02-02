SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $270.48 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $270.48 million and $27.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26666878 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $28,276,651.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

