SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.92

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 2890555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

