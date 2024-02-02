Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

